CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

USCP whistleblower alleges leadership failures on Jan. 6

By Alex Hider
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8pqC_0cNpRk5K00

A whistleblower who was a member of the U.S. Capitol Police on Jan. 6 has accused two senior leaders on the force of mishandling intelligence reports and failing to adequately prepare the department ahead of the riots that disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election and left multiple people dead.

The letter, first obtained by Politico and later shared with NBC News and CNN , alleges that assistant chief of police for protective and intelligence operations Yogananda D. Pittman and acting assistant chief Sean Gallagher failed to share intelligence with the entirety of the force's leadership team and have yet to face consequences for their actions.

The letter focuses on an intelligence report the Capitol Police received in December 2020 that indicated that Trump supporters had created a map of the Capitol campus and were encouraging others to arm themselves on Jan. 6.

While Pittman told investigators in April that senior officials in the department were aware of the report, the whistleblower letter alleges that the report was not distributed to the full Capitol Police command staff.

"The single most important piece of intelligence information ... was never shared with any members of USCP leadership," the letter reads, according to Politico. "Why did they approve the operational plan for the 6th if they knew the intelligence?"

The whistleblower's letter also claims that while rioters were pouring into the building, Pittman and Gallagher did little to assist their colleagues.

According to Politico, during the riots, the two sat "mostly with their hands in their laps" and "did not try to help or assist as officers and officials were literally fighting for each other, their lives and the Congress."

Finally, the whistleblower alleged that officers have since resigned from the Capitol Police en masse because Pittman and Gallagher have yet to face the consequences for their actions.

"This concerted effort to protect the two members of the Department without question the most responsible for the tragic events of January 6th is repulsive," the letter reads.

The letter was dated Sept. 28 and addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

In response, the Capitol Police told Politico that it has since made several policy changes since Jan. 6, including the way it shares intelligence information.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Capitol Police union is throwing its weight behind a whistleblower who blasted how two senior leaders handled the 1/6 attack.

"We are no better off today than we were on January 6th," the union wrote in response to the POLITICO scoop. The news: The Capitol Police union said a Sept. 28 whistleblower complaint backs up their contentions about insufficient action in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack by Sean Gallagher, the force's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its former acting chief.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Capitol rioter represents himself and accidentally admits to more crimes

An accused 6 January rioter who was warned against representing himself at a bond hearing has admitted breaking into the US Capitol and trying to have a judge disqualified from his case.Brandon Fellows, of Albany, New York, was facing a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for allegedly breaking into the US Capitol through a broken window and smoking marijuana in Senator Jeff Merkley’s office.Mr Fellows allegedly posted pictures of himself sitting on a police officer’s motorcycle while wearing a fake beard and USA jacket, as a mob of Trump supporters fought pitched battles with police outside...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uscp#Nbc News#Cnn#The Capitol Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
People

'Lock the Gallery Doors!': Congressman Describes Being Inside Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot

The moments after a large group of Donald Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol doors on Jan. 6 were filled with panic, fear and much chaos. That's the scene laid out by California Rep. Adam Schiff in his upcoming book, Midnight in Washington, in which he recounts the the moments before the insurrection — and what transpired among the elected officials gathered inside to certify the presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

‘Consequences’: Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Warns Of Non-Compliance With Capitol Riot Investigation

(CBS4/AP)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is concerned about former President Donald Trump’s request to four aides not to comply with subpoenas in the investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The House Select Committee is investigating the attack and preparing for possible pushback. Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, believes the request could lead to consequences. “If they continue to disregard the subpoenas, I’m going to highly encourage the authorities to pursue criminal...
COLORADO STATE
oklahoman.com

Latest Oklahoman charged in U.S. Capitol riot admits to poor judgment

"We are wasting time!!" Oklahoma Trump supporter Edward T. Spain Jr. posted on Facebook after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election last November. His post called for millions to march on Washington, D.C., to demand answers. In January, Spain joined thousands of others in the march...
OKLAHOMA STATE
q957.com

U.S. senator to ask whistleblower about Facebook role in Jan 6 attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar says she will ask a Facebook whistleblower testifying to Congress on Tuesday whether the social media company did enough to warn law enforcement about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The senator said she would also ask Frances Haugen, a former product...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy