CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Leafs Top 40 Prospects - #14, Mikheyev out, Brooks waived

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs organization has drafted and developed a number of youngsters currently playing in the NHL like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall, Travis Dermott and Justin Holl, but the next step for the club under GM Kyle Dubas is to keep replenishing the prospect pool to provide the Leafs with youngsters who can step up and replace veterans who retire, depart via free agency or are traded.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

What Do the Toronto Maple Leafs Really Have in Ilya Mikheyev?

The Toronto Maple Leafs denied Ilya Mikheyev’s trade request earlier this year. Apparently upset with his playing time and role on the team, Ilya Mikheyev requested a trade, but the Toronto Maple Leafs considered him too valuable to lose. The fans I’ve talked to don’t seem to care too much...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs waive Adam Brooks

Adam Brooks seems to have lost the lottery for who gets to stay on the Maple Leafs. Brooks is a decently high risk to be claimed mainly because of his youth, and his very unlikely goal scoring pace in the NHL. He has four goals scored in 18 games played on 12 total shots on goal.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev out 'long-term' with injury

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev is expected to miss some time with an injury, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. No timeline was given as to how long he will be sidelined. Mikheyev left Saturday's pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators and did not return, after taking a hit...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Mikheyev, Biega, Gabriel & Bunting

After the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-1 victory last night over the Ottawa Senators, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media and shared that he believed the team’s preseason was a good one. In speaking about the Maple Leafs’ camp and preseason, he noted that he believed “we have had a really good camp and preseason. The effort was right there where we wanted it to be.”
NHL
chatsports.com

Maple Leafs top Senators 4-1 but lose Mikheyev to injury in pre-season finale

TORONTO — Just as captain John Tavares put an exclamation point on his pre-season to erase any doubt about his full recovery from his scary playoff injury, another question cropped up with the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Ilya Mikheyev, the left wing on Tavares' second line, suffered a hand injury...
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
William Nylander
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
John Tavares
Person
Justin Holl
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev out at least eight weeks with broken thumb

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost a key roster member at the very end of training camp. Ilya Mikheyev went down with a hand injury in the final preseason game. Monday, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters including Kristen Shilton of TSN that Mikheyev will require surgery for a broken thumb and is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks. Keefe also explained that Auston Matthews, who is working his way back from wrist surgery, will not be available to the team this week.
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs Roundup: Matthews, Mikheyev out, Campbell in for opening night

Just over 48 hours before their season opener, the Toronto Maple Leafs made some key roster announcements on Monday. Coach Sheldon Keefe said forwards Auston Matthews and Ilya Mikheyev will not be in the opening-night lineup against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Keefe also set his goaltending structure for...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Multiple Waiver Claims In NHL: Brooks Goes From Leafs to Canadiens

Monday was a busy day for the NHL in terms of players being placed on waivers and some being claimed by NHL clubs. Among them, the Montreal Canadiens have claimed Adam Brooks off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The list of waiver claims has been reported by multiple outlets....
NHL
NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Mikheyev out for Maple Leafs with hand injury

Strome 'going to be fine,' Rangers coach says; Hurricanes optimistic about Trocheck for opener. Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL training camp buzz. With training camps open for all 32 teams, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Ilya Mikheyev is expected to be out of...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top 40#Gm#Chl#Ahl#Ohio State#Khl#Ushl#Qmjhl#Lw#Ohl#Harvard#Jukurit#Notre Dame
chatsports.com

Monday’s Leafs News: Auston Matthews will miss week one, Ilya Mikheyev out long term, and Adam Brooks claimed on waivers by Montreal as Michael Amadio makes the opening-night roster

First, and most importantly, star forward Auston Matthews won’t play this week as he continues to recover from off-season wrist surgery. After sitting out all of the team’s pre-season games, the 24-year-old won’t be ready for game one of the regular season after all. In the perspective of a long 82-game grind, erring on the side of caution with Matthews’ recovery is rarely a bad idea.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Mikheyev, Engvall, Brooks, Gauthier & Leivo

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs news and rumours, I’ll share the sad news that Ilya Mikheyev’s injury might keep him out for a while and will look at the possibility of Pierre Engvall taking his place. Second, I’ll also look at the news that Adam Brooks has been waived by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Lounge: Mikheyev, Ho-Sang, Defensive Pairings

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 season starts tomorrow, but they are already scrambling due to injuries. Auston Matthews will miss the first week of the season, and another top-six forward, Ilya Mikheyev , will be out for at least eight weeks. Toronto also lost Adam Brooks, who was picked up off of waivers.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Marner banged up at practice, Leafs lose Brooks to Habs

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs revealed on Monday that they would be without Rocket Richard winner Auston Matthews and winger Ilya Mikheyev to start the regular season, but the status of leading scorer Mitch Marner for the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday is now in question.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy