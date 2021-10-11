‘Here for the Holidays’: Netflix releases 2021 holiday lineup before Halloween

The streamer will unleash 11 new Christmas movies — its most ever — and season 4 of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. Netflix is coming in festive and feisty this holiday season. The streamer is upping its commitment to Christmas programming, unleashing 11 new original movies, its most to date. In that sleighload of flicks is the third and final installment of The Princess Switch series starring multiple Vanessa Hudgens, a trip to Scotland via A Castle for Christmas, and the streamer's first gay Christmas movie with Single All the Way, whose cast includes Michael Urie and Jennifer Coolidge. Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev is catfished by Jimmy O. Yang in Love Hard, 1000 Miles From Christmas features a character who aims to beat the world record for the largest real live nativity scene ever created, and elves are all the rage in A Boy Called Christmas, David and the Elves, and, well, Elves.

