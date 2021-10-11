CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’ll learn a lot by how the Pelicans deal with Donovan Mitchell

By Aaron Kellerstrass
Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans have had an up and down preseason so far, winning one of three games with wildly inconsistent play. That is to be expected from such a young team in the preseason but there are still some troubling trends from the first few games. With Zion Williamson...

FanSided

Utah Jazz: Is the NBA targeting Donovan Mitchell?

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell can be aptly described as a crafty scorer. For some NBA observers, he may be a little too crafty. Next season, the league will implement a series of rule changes designed to minimize the impact of players using unnatural shooting motions to draw fouls and get to the charity stripe. It’s been a contentious issue regarding the current crop of elite NBA guards (many of whom may have watched a little-too-much of current Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade).
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell exposes Rudy Gay for being old as hell

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gay have a 10-year age gap, so it’s not surprising why the former treats the latter like he’s too old. Besides, Mitchell basically grew up watching and idolizing Gay–his new Utah Jazz teammate. Mitchell said so as much in a recent interview amid the Jazz training camp, sharing how he used […] The post Jazz star Donovan Mitchell exposes Rudy Gay for being old as hell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ksl.com

Donovan Mitchell wears No. 22 in honor of Aaron Lowe, Ty Jordan

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up before playing the LA Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Ever since being drafted to the Utah Jazz in 2017, Donovan Mitchell has thrown himself into the Utah community.
NBA
NESN

Matt Judon Has Solid Response To Funny Tweet From Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell didn’t know who Matt Judon was before Sunday night, but he does now. The Utah Jazz guard was among the millions who tuned in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. One player who stood out for Mitchell: Judon, whose long red sleeves and sack celebration quickly have become trademarks for the Patriots linebacker.
NFL
lockedonjazz.net

Donovan Mitchell is on the verge of an offensive expolsion

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke looks at Donovan Mitchell’s track record over 4 years in the NBA and it shows a trend where Donovan Mitchell is on the verge of a massive offensive explosion. Will it happen and why it would or would not happen this season. Where are the Utah Jazz in the pre-season schedule and what should we expect from this veteran team based on the pre-seaosn schedule. Jazz and the Mavericks tonight and what Jazz fans should be looking for and listening for as the Jazz play pre-season game #2 David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Jazz need Donovan Mitchell to have even bigger breakout season in 2021-22

I’ll go straight to the point here and say this: the Utah Jazz need Donovan Mitchell to have a breakout season in order to make it far in the playoffs this year. Yes, he had a remarkable season (his best one yet) previously but he’s still capable of reaching a higher ceiling hence why he should be poised to be the best Jazz player this year. Last season, Mitchell averaged 26.4 points, 4.4. Rebounds and 5.2 assists but here’s what he should really improve on: defense.
NBA
CBS Sports

Three key Jazz storylines ahead of 2021-22 season: Improvement for Donovan Mitchell, pressure on Quin Snyder

There will be a lot of interest in how the Utah Jazz will follow up their 2020-21 campaign. Last season, the Jazz finished first overall in the Western Conference for the first time since the 1997-98 season when the team was led by Karl Malone and John Stockton. But despite their solid regular season, the Jazz were unable to advance to the conference finals, as they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in the second round.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell reacts to hilarious Squid Game post trolling Tom Brady

Many NBA players were tuned in to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots on Sunday as Tom Brady faced his former team for the first time. One of the guys who watched was Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and he was also amused with all the comments on the game pouring over social media.
NFL
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell remind everyone of how good they can be — and how fun they are to watch

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 127-96 win over the New Orleans Pelicans from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. The most fun I ever have when I play video games is when I’m just exploring what’s possible and fulfilling my imagination. When playing NASCAR games, what happens when I drive backwards? When playing those adventure games, what happens if I try to chop down this tree with this sword? When playing FIFA, can I dribble down the whole pitch and score with my goalkeeper?
NBA
kslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Tells GQ How He Spent His First $1 Million

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – It can be difficult to imagine what $1 million would look like if it were laid out in front of you. Even if you make more than that annually, as is the case with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, seeing it all together in one place might be surprising.
NBA
kslsports.com

Gobert, Mitchell Help Jazz Blowout Pelicans For First Preseason Win

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell helped the Utah Jazz pick up a 127-96 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason action. The Jazz played the Pelicans in their first preseason game at Vivint Arena on Monday night. Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 19 points and 19 rebounds. Mitchell added 18 points, while Jordan Clarkson put up 17 points off the bench.
NBA
Boston

Patriots’ Matthew Judon wins over Donovan Mitchell with red sleeves

The Patriots linebacker and his signature sleeves have apparently made a lifelong fan out of Mitchell, a star guard for the Utah Jazz. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon’s play since he joined New England in free agency merits headlines by itself. Through five games, he’s been by far the team’s best player on either side of the ball, with his 6.5 sacks already topping last year’s sack leader Chase Winovich’s total of 5.5 sacks for all of last year.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
