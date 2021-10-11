We’ll learn a lot by how the Pelicans deal with Donovan Mitchell

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke looks at Donovan Mitchell’s track record over 4 years in the NBA and it shows a trend where Donovan Mitchell is on the verge of a massive offensive explosion. Will it happen and why it would or would not happen this season. Where are the Utah Jazz in the pre-season schedule and what should we expect from this veteran team based on the pre-seaosn schedule. Jazz and the Mavericks tonight and what Jazz fans should be looking for and listening for as the Jazz play pre-season game #2 David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO