Syracuse, NY

Syracuse football-Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV information announced

By Stephen Bailey
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse football will kick off at Virginia Tech next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and the game will be televised regionally, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. The Orange (3-3, 0-2) is set to take on the Hokies (3-2, 1-0) for the first time since an Eric Dungey-led 31-17 upset of then-17th-ranked VT in the Carrier Dome five years ago. Before that, the last time the two programs squared off was in 2003.

