Syracuse football-Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV information announced

North Carolina (3-3) will take on Miami(2-3) on Saturday in Chapel Hill's Kenan Memorial Stadium. It is the third game of a three-game ACC home stand for the Tar Heels and comes before UNC's open week and then a trip to South Bend to face Notre Dame. Carolina is 3-3 following losses to Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and most recently Florida State, and wins over Georgia State, Virginia, and Duke. The Hurricanes come to Chapel Hill with a 2-3 record with losses to Alabama, Michigan State, and Virginia and wins over Appalachian State and Central Connecticut.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO