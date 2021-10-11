CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a Business Partnership?

By Leanna Kelly
Cover picture for the articleBusiness partnerships aren’t uncommon and, done right, can bring together complementary professionals in pursuit of a common goal. Sometimes, that means bringing together talent and expertise; other times, it’s about pairing an investor with an innovator. In any case, a business partnership is an entity in which two or more individuals or parties agree to operate and manage a business together. This can be between individuals, companies or an individual and a company.

