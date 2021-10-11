CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the S&P 500?

By Leanna Kelly
Cover picture for the articleThere are thousands of publicly traded companies listed today. To understand each individual company’s performance, it’s important to have an average benchmark to compare against. That’s where stock indices like the S&P 500 come in. It’s an index that tracks the performance of the 500 largest publicly traded companies on U.S. stock exchanges. It’s one of several key benchmarks financial analysts use to evaluate both the stock market as a whole and the performance of individual companies listed within it.

