CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

How to watch William Shatner visit space for real with Blue Origin this week

By Eric Mack
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Origin plans to make its second crewed flight ever on Wednesday, this time carrying the alter ego of one of the most iconic space travelers ever. The first flight of a New Shepard rocket with humans aboard launched July 20 and carried company founder and mega-rich guy Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and student Oliver Daemen on a quick trip to space. This time around the headline passenger is William Shatner, the 90-year-old veteran actor best known for playing James T. Kirk, captain of the Starship Enterprise in the Star Trek universe.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Wally Funk
Person
William Shatner
CinemaBlend

William Shatner And Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Share Adorable Exchange Over Star Trek Vet's Trip To Space

William Shatner immortalized himself in pop culture thanks to his role as Star Trek’s original leading man James T. Kirk, portraying the character through decades of exploring strange new worlds, seeking out new life and civilizations, and boldly going where no man had gone before. While Shatner may not be interacting with any alien civilizations any time soon, the 90-year-old actor is heading to space in real life, and fellow pop culture legend Lynda Carter started an adorable exchange about the big news. Who knew James Kirk and Wonder Woman trading comments could be so much fun?
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

William Shatner ‘Deeply Disappointed’ He Isn’t Yet the Oldest Person to Ever Go to Space

It’s no secret that William Shatner has been around for a long time. The actor is striking another item off of his bucket list – going to space. For years, he has been living in space, well on TV, for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek. At 90 years old, he will be the oldest person on Earth to go to space, breaking a record. He will be taking the crown off of Wally Funk’s head, who flew on the New Shepard in July at 82. However, he is disappointed that the trip had to be delayed due to harsh weather conditions. He was delayed by a day.
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Lifelong Trekkie and Hollywood producer calls William Shatner’s real-life star trek “nothing short of amazing”

This morning, William Shatner blasts off with three others on board Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, bound for space. The moment is being eagerly anticipated by Trekkies the world over, including Brian Volk-Weiss, the producer of Netflix’s popular Movies That Made Us series. But Volk-Weiss explains the significance of the event isn’t lost on those who couldn’t tell a Klingon from a Vulcan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Satellite Imaging#The Starship Enterprise#Planet Labs#French#Dassault Systemes#Blue Origin
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren Rips Billionaires’ ‘Free Ride. . . All The Way To Outer Space’ On William Shatner’s Launch Day

BOSTON (CBS) — William Shatner became the oldest person in space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old actor who played Captain Kirk blasted off aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. It was an exciting day for “Star Trek” fans – but Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts used the moment to share a different message about the new age of space travel. The one-time presidential candidate took to social media with a familiar mantra: The ultra-rich are getting away with paying too little in taxes as they set their sights on the final frontier. “Giant corporations and billionaires have had a free ride for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
People

Every Must-See Photo From William Shatner's Trip to Space

William Shatner is joined by Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries as they get ready to board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard vehicle. Shatner's historic flight will make him the oldest person to ever go to space at 90 years old. Shatner is flying with a crew who have all contributed to space exploration. Chris Boshuizen is a former NASA engineer, Glen de Vries is co-founder of software company Medidata and Audrey Powers is vice president of mission and flight operations at Blue Origin.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

‘Nervous’ 90-Year-Old William Shatner Is Rocketed Into Space

Star Trek star William Shatner was launched to the edge of space on Wednesday, becoming the oldest person to make the voyage. Just after 10 a.m ET Wednesday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, rocketed the 90-year-old sci-fi actor in a capsule from a launchpad in Van Horn, Texas, for the roughly 10-minute milestone trip.
VAN HORN, TX
The Independent

Blue Origin launch – as it happened: William Shatner launched into space on historic flight

Blue Origin has launched William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard rocket.The Star Trek actor has gone where no 90-year-old has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly to space.According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.The trip lasted about 10 minutes, when the capsule fell back to Earth with a parachute. The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.Shatner is joined on the flight by Blue Origin Vice...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy