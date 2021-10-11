CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just In: Tennessee-Alabama Gametime, TV Station Announced

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1) will host Ole Miss (4-1, 2-1) on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium in one of the most highly anticipated home games in the last few seasons. After the clash with the Rebels, the Volunteers will go back on the road to face rival Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The SEC just announced the kick-off time and TV station for all of the week's games, and the Vols will play the Crimson Tide at 7pm ET on ESPN. Below is a full schedule for the week.

Alabama is currently on a 14-game winning streak in the series, with the Vols' last win coming over a decade-and-a-half ago.

The Vols may be better suited to battle the Crimson Tide based on early production from their first six games, which have seen them shatter first-quarter scoring and efficiency statistics.

