Nedrow, N.Y. — An ex-convict turned himself in to police Thursday after he became a suspect in a shooting that happened during a fight Sunday night, deputies said. Johnny Cannon III, 33, of Nedrow, was charged with with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release issued by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

NEDROW, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO