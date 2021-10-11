Warriors burning question: Can Draymond provide scoring?

Draymond Green has always been the center of the Warriors' defensive identity. Last year, Green was particularly crucial to the Warriors finishing with a top-10 ranked defense, and he even finished third in the league's Defensive Player of the Year voting (behind Rudy Gobert and Ben Simmons). When he wasn't on the court, it was obvious something was missing on that end of the floor -- his younger teammates looked loss and there was an overall lack of aggression.