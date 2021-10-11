CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants’ Kadarius Toney Apologizes For Punching Cowboys Player During Loss

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

NFL rookie Kadarius Toney is apologizing for swinging on a Dallas Cowboys player during the N.Y. Giants’ loss on Sunday … saying he let his emotions get the best of him. The incident went down with 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter … when safety Damontae Kazee slammed Toney to the ground after making a first down catch.

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Joe Judge was furious with Kadarius Toney over punch

Joe Judge prides himself on running a disciplined football team. So when Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter of his New York Giants’ 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Judge was furious. Toney was ejected for throwing a punch against Dallas defender Damontae Kazee, who tackled...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/2: Kadarius Toney, Michael Strahan, more

Bettors aren’t optimistic about this being Saquon Barkley’s breakout game. Kadarius Toney had a tough start with the New York Giants because of a leg injury that cost him time in training camp. Fast-forward to the start of Week 4, and the wide receiver has just four catches on five...
NFL
FOX Sports

Receiver Kadarius Toney creating exicitement for N.Y. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — All the problems first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney had in training camp and the early part of the season seem forgotten. The wide receiver out of Florida opened a lot of eyes this past weekend in catching a career-best five passes for 74 yards. The numbers really aren't spectacular, but what Toney showed on the field was.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
chatsports.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney already showing insane qualities with one stat

The New York Giants unleashed rookie receiver Kadarius Toney against the New Orleans Saints, and he ended up being one of the catalysts that fueled the offense to a victory in Week 4. With Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton out with hamstring injuries, Toney will once again be a priority...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Kadarius Toney will be the X-factor in Week Five

The New York Giants‘ offense had a breakout game last Sunday. The Giants earned their first win of the season and improved their record to 1-3. New York’s offense willed them to a thrilling 27-21 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints. Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney developed a chemistry that took the team’s offensive attack to a new level.
NFL
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Leighton Vander Esch basically called Giants soft — and mocked Kadarius Toney’s ‘stupid’ late-game fight too

ARLINGTON, Texas — Earlier in the week, Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch complained about fans criticizing Dallas players on social media, calling that treatment “classless” and “ridiculous”. Sunday, Vander Esch had no problem mocking the Giants in his post-game press conference after the Cowboys won, decisively, 44-20. In a lot of ways, the Cowboys got the better of the Giants on Sunday, dominating offensively though a bruising rushing attack. And they mostly contained the offense — other than Kadarius Toney — in a dominant win. Emotions got the better of the Giants, too, as Toney was ejected with six minutes left in the game after throwing a punch at the end of a scrum.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cowboys#American Football#The N Y Giants
Newsday

With depleted WR corps, Giants' Kadarius Toney ready for a larger role

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kadarius Toney has been something of a bit actor in this young Giants season. The rookie first-round draft pick has been eased into the offense — used somewhat sparingly, but just enough to give a tantalizing glimpse of his athleticism. That’s been the case from Week 1 to 3, but this week against the Saints? Well, it’s finally time for this bit actor to get his close-up. With Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) officially ruled out for this Sunday’s game, and Kenny Golladay working around an injured hip, Toney will rise to the forefront of the Giants' passing game. It’s a role the team certainly envisioned when they drafted him 20th overall, but perhaps not this soon. That doesn’t seem to bother Toney, though, who on Friday said he was ready for whatever coach Joe Judge had planned for him.
NFL
AL.com

Giants counting on Kadarius Toney in homecoming game

When the New York Giants play the New Orleans Saints in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, former Blount High School quarterback Kadarius Toney will be as close to home as he can get in the NFL. The Giants wide receiver said that added something to the general thrill of playing...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney unlikely to face suspension, per report

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney “will be evaluated for a likely fine but no suspension” by the NFL after his ejection Sunday for throwing a punch at Davontae Kazee of the Dallas Cowboys, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Toney was tossed from the game when he threw a...
NFL
FanSided

Kadarius Toney finding rhythm in the New York Giants offense

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney found a bit of a rhythm Sunday against the Saints. The New York Giants found a way to get it done in the win column, Sunday edging out the Saints in overtime. The Giants are definitely still a work in progress on both sides of the ball, but there is a bit of a rhythm developing on their offense. Daniel Jones isn’t playing horribly this year, Andrew Thomas is starting to develop and play well, and the receiving weapons are helping things out. The most notable contribution from Sunday might just have been the play from rookie first rounder Kadarius Toney.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Kadarius Toney Waiver Wire Week 6: Fantasy analysis for Giants WR

After a slow start to his career that had some fantasy football managers concerned, New York Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney appears to have found his footing. The 2021 first-round pick will be a hot topic on Week 6 waivers in most leagues. Should you join the masses vying to add Toney off the waiver wire? What should be the expectations moving forward as the Giants deal with a litany of injuries to critical players?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kadarius Toney continues to wow teammates

After a rocky start to his NFL career, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has begun to take the league by storm. Every time he touches the football it’s a highlight, and his “twitchy” athleticism has caught the attention of even casual fans. Even some of Toney’s teammates, who...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy