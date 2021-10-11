CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

George Clooney rules out a career in politics, says Joe Biden is 'struggling with Trump's legacy'

By Tyler McCarthy
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Clooney has officially ruled out a pivot from show business to politics. The 60-year-old actor and director noted in an interview with the BBC's Andre Marr that, while he's engaged in politics, he is hoping to reduce his workload rather than increase it with a foray into running for office.

Sharon Marshall Moncrief
3d ago

Who gives these "movie stars" so much power that every thing they say politically is believed. They have a job, to entertain. That is it. Most have nothing more than a high school education and yet people believe every word they say. Stop listening to Hollywood. It is a make believe world

Christine Meadors
4d ago

George Clooney couldn't cope as President. He likes giving away millions like Biden does. our country can't stand another one who is free at heart to throw away our nation!!

