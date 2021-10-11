Epic Vegas Weekend For Justin Bieber and Friends

“Vegas, what’s up? This is the first show I’ve ever started at one in the morning.” That is how global superstar Justin Bieber opened up his first ever fan experience, Justin Bieber & Friends , The Vegas Weekender by Pollen.

Wearing a hot pink beanie Biebs took to the mic for an hour long performance. Songs included “Yummy,” “What Do You Mean,”“Ghost” and a slow version of “Peaches.” His wife Hailey was there to support her man.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Photo by Danny Mahoney

Photo by Danny Mahoney Left Justin Bieber, center Kehlani and right Lunay



That was no doubt a great ending to a long weekend filled with musical highlights. One that started with the screening of Justin Bieber’s new Amazon movie, “Justin Bieber: Our World.” All of which were headquartered at Wynn’s XS and Encore Beach Club . The three-day long shows included a hand-picked lineup from Bieber for his fans. Kehlani , and Latin superstar Lunay performed at the opening party at XS Nightclub.

The next day it was The Kid LAROI , and the one and only Jaden Smith performing under his stage name Jaden. The duo took the famed Encore Beach Club by storm performing to a sold-out crowd. Then on Saturday, Marshmello joined the likes of Justin Bieber and Jaden to top off the weekend of festivities.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Photo by Danny Mahoney Left Jaden Smith and right The Kid LAROI

Fans weren’t the only ones who showed up to hear the music. The Chainsmokers were spotted at Casa Playa , the new celeb hot spot. And one spot over, Kehlani was also seen enjoying the new food. That included a pop-up, three-song set performance by The Kid LAROI at Delilah.

