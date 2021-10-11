CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals Remain The Last Undefeated Team in 2021 After 'Ugly' Win

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals remain the last undefeated team in 2021, and it will continue into Week Six. But, the Cardinals' most recent win over the San Francisco 49ers was definitely "forgettable."

The Cardinals moved to 5-0 with a 17-10 victory over the 49ers after an "ugly" game.

NBC Sports reported that Kyler Murray threw a late touchdown pass to the best wide receiver in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins , to break the team's offensive slump.

In the second half of the game, the Cardinals picked up 43 yards on the first four possessions. It seemed like Murray was having problems with his right arm in the fourth quarter, but he stayed int he game and found D-Hop for a 30-yard gain. Murray found Hopkins again on the next play for a touchdown.

The real story of the game came out of the Cardinals' defense. According to Seth Cox at RevengeoftheBirds.com , the Cardinals "came up huge on a number of drives, getting fourth down stops in clutch situations."

Murray was 22-of-31 for 239 yards. Hopkins had six catches for 87 yards. This led him to becoming "the NFL's all-time leader in catches before turning 30," reported NBC Sports .

