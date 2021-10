Arkansas’ first five-set match in SEC play ended in a come-from-behind victory as the Razorbacks defeated Auburn 3-2 on Sunday. The Hogs fell in the first two sets 20-25 and 23-25 before the momentum swung their way for 25-15, 25-17 and 15-7 victories and the match win. With the series sweep over Auburn, Arkansas is now 5-2 in SEC play and 14-4 on the season.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO