Tupelo, MS

Part of Natchez Trace in Tupelo reopens; another part closes

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A section of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Tupelo was set to close Monday and will likely be closed through the end of the year.

A detour from McCullough Boulevard (milepost 262) north to Highway 145 (milepost 266) is the second phase of a road work project, the Daily Journal reported. This section of the parkway is closed to vehicles, as well as bicycles and pedestrians.

A 6-mile section from Highway 6 to McCullough Boulevard reopened Saturday after having been shut down since July 19 for milling, overlaying and shoulder work, the newspaper reported. The road is now open, and the Chickasaw Village site and National Scenic Trail are set to open later in the week.

The bike-only campground at milepost 266 and trail accesses throughout the closed section are also closed. The visitor center at milepost 266 and the northern trailhead of the Blackland Prairie section of the trail remain open but aren’t directly accessible from the parkway. The visitor center can be reached by Highway 145.

Tupelo, MS
