Satellite IoT market to hit 15.7m connections in 2025, growing 35.8% per year

By James Blackman
enterpriseiotinsights.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of satellite IoT subscribers will increase at a compound rate of 35.8 percent per year to reach 15.7 million in 2025, from around 3.4 million in 2020. Analyst firm Berg Insight, with a new research report, said the market for satellite IoT communications is growing at a “good, steady pace”, even despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on demand-side business priorities and supply-side manufacturing and logistics in the broader IoT sector.

IN THIS ARTICLE
