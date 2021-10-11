Super Junior's Donghae drops chic MV teaser for 'California Love' featuring NCT's Jeno

On October 9 at midnight KST, NCT 127 dropped a teaser schedule poster to prepare for the release of their 3rd repackaged album, 'Favorite.'. The group will be releasing this repackaged album this month shortly after finishing their promotions with 'Sticker,' which gained much attention when it was released. NCT 127 proved their popularity as they won number 1 on various major music shows such as 'M Countdown,' 'Music Bank,' 'Show! Music Core,' and 'Inkigayo.' In addition, "Sticker" debuted at #3 on Billboard 200, which is the highest-ranking among all K-pop releases in 2021.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO