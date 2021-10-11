CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Junior's Donghae drops chic MV teaser for 'California Love' featuring NCT's Jeno

By Dani-Dee
 4 days ago

A hot new SMTOWN collaboration track is coming soon!. On October 11 KST, Super Junior's Donghae unveiled a music video teaser for his upcoming solo single "California Love," featuring NCT's Jeno. In the clip, Donghae drives a sports car at night as a sample of the song's jazzy track plays in the background. Toward the end of the video, his smooth vocals can be heard singing the hook: "It's California Love."

