A federal jury has ordered to pay a former employee $137 million USD over a racism harassment case. Between 2015 and 2016, the African-American plaintiff Owen Diaz was contracted to work at Tesla’s Fremont, California factory as an elevator operator. At the time, Diaz reported that his supervisors and colleagues would often use racial slurs toward him. Some incidents included included telling him to “go back to Africa” and leaving racist graffiti and drawings in his workspace. In 2020, a federal judge rejected Tesla’s attempt to dismiss the claims, pushing the lawsuit forward to court. Since Diaz did not sign the arbitration agreements, the case was able to go to trial.

FREMONT, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO