Window Cleaning with Kahuna

Are you ready to get those overflowing closets, basements, garages, sheds, and under those beds cleaned out before winter! Don't forget the yard needs to be prepped before the cooler temps arrive also! Saturday, October 23 from 7a-3p is the date/time to take items to Public Works are 950 N Fifth St. Appliances, computers, stereos, water heaters, furnaces, furniture, junk, and more will be accepted. Any appliances that require refrigerant must have that refrigerant removed and certified by a licensed professional. Anything with a cord is acceptable, but there is a limit of one television Leaves and grass clippings in paper yard waste bags will be accepted. Entire trees will NOT be accepted, but limbs cut to 4' or smaller are acceptable. A small amount of household construction debris will be taken, but all nails must be removed. NO HAZARDOUS MATERIALS, BUILDING MATERIALS, OR TIRES WILL BE ACCEPTED.

FESTUS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO