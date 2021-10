Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, and Seth Jones have been named to the 2022 American Olympics roster. Here’s how we think that shakes out!. The IIHF and USA Hockey have named their first three players to the American hockey team for the 2022 Olympics. To no surprise, they’ve named Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, and Seth Jones to their team. These picks aren’t really a surprise to anyone who knows the big-name American players. Matthews, Kane, and Jones are the power trio of American players and hockey players in general. Each one has made a name for themselves within the National Hockey League and will continue to do so on the international stage.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO