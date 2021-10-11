2AM drops the timetable to prepare for their comeback for the first time in seven years

If you happen to see Adam Duritz around, the surest conversation starter to go with is to ask him about his chili verde recipe. The pandemic found the Counting Crows frontman hunkering down in New York City with his girlfriend and significantly upping his cooking game. And then there’s the release of Butter Miracle: Suite One, an EP that is the first Counting Crows release since 2014’s Somewhere Under Wonderland (but more on that later).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO