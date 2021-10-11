CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

2AM drops the timetable to prepare for their comeback for the first time in seven years

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a month ago, there were reports that the ballad group 2AM is reportedly making a comeback after seven years. According to reports, 2AM has already wrapped up shooting the album jacket for their upcoming full album in late August. The announcement of their comeback excited fans as it would mark 2AM's first comeback in 7 years. Their last album was 'Let's Talk' in 2014, and expectations for their new release are very high.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
longislandweekly.com

Counting Crows Cook Up First New Music In Seven Years

If you happen to see Adam Duritz around, the surest conversation starter to go with is to ask him about his chili verde recipe. The pandemic found the Counting Crows frontman hunkering down in New York City with his girlfriend and significantly upping his cooking game. And then there’s the release of Butter Miracle: Suite One, an EP that is the first Counting Crows release since 2014’s Somewhere Under Wonderland (but more on that later).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mixmag.net

​Bonobo is dropping first album in four years, ‘Fragments’

Bonobo is back after four years with a new 12-track record, ‘Fragments’. The Brighton-born producer is due to follow up his 2017 released ‘Migration’ with the new record, coming via Ninja Tune on January 14. The announcement also came alongside the news of a world tour that will see Bonobo...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Davichi releases the first music video teaser for 'First Loss'

Davichi released their first official music video teaser getting ready for their comeback this month. As previously announced, the duo will be returning with their new song on October 18 at 6 PM KST. On October 14 at midnight KST, Davichi revealed a new music video teaser showing the mellow autumn love between two people.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
allkpop.com

Aespa takes their first music show win for "Savage" on MBC's 'Show Champion'

Last week, aespa released their 1st mini-album, 'Savage,' and made a grand comeback. The album included six tracks such as "Aenergy," "Savage," "I'll Make You Cry," "YEPPY YEPPY," "ICONIC," and "Lucid Dream" with the rookie girl group performing the title track "Savage" for their promotion. On October 13, MBC's 'Show...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

LIGHTSUM Drops First Comeback With New Single Album 'Light a Wish'

Cube Entertainment's newest girl group, LIGHTSUM, returns with their very first comeback for their single album, Light a Wish. With this new release, the members seek to showcase their original and powerful performances, pure vocals, and more of their personal charms. In June 2021, LIGHTSUM made their powerful debut with...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 127's Mark, Haechan, and Johnny are full of intellectual and chic charms in teaser photos for their repackaged album 'Favorite'

NCT 127 continues to prepare for the release of their 3rd repackaged album, 'Favorite,' and released a set of 'CLASSIC' individual teasers of three members. Just as announced through the teaser schedule, the boy group began by dropping a mood sampler along with a group teaser photo. Just a day before, teaser photos of members Taeyong, Yuta, and Doyoung were released, followed by photos of members Jaehyun, Taeil, and Jungwoo.
MUSIC
New York Post

Adele drops soaring ‘Easy on Me’ comeback single after 6 long years

From the moment Adele’s voice soars into the chorus of her comeback single “Easy on Me,” it’s like the return of an old friend:. “Go easy on me, baby/I was still a child/I didn’t get the chance to/See the world around me/I had no time to choose what I chose to do/So go easy on me”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allkpop.com

2AM drops stunning teaser photos of Changmin and Jo Kwon for their upcoming album '21 F/W'

About a month ago, there were reports that the ballad group 2AM is reportedly making a comeback after seven years. October 15at midnight KST, 2AM released teaser photos of Changmin and Jo Kwon just as according to the teaser schedule released previously. The two members look stunning in the individual teasers to prepare for their first comeback album in seven years. Their last album was 'Let's Talk' in 2014, and expectations for their new release are very high.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

SMTOWN to release DJ Demicat's remix version of Red Velvet's 'Queendom' today

SMTOWN will be releasing DJ and producer Demicat's remix version of Red Velvet's hit track "Queendom". The 11th single ‘iScreaM Vol.11: Queendom Remix’, under the project 'iScreaM', will be released through various music platforms on October 15 at 6PM KST. The remix version of Red Velvet's "Queendom", worked on by DJ and producer Demicat, will include various genres such as trap, slab house, and more, offering a different charm from the original track.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Check out the full performing lineup for MBC's 'World Is One 2021' online concert

MBC has partnered up with World Vision to bring global K-Pop fans a chance to enjoy music which connects the world, and also learn how to make a difference!. The 'World Is One 2021' online concert, taking place later this month on October 30 at 8 PM KST, will feature the following full lineup of performing artists: NCT 127, Stray Kids, Kim Chung Ha, ITZY, MAMAMOO's Solar, WEi, STAYC, ONF, LOONA, ONEUS, CIX, SECRET NUMBER, OMEGA X, Just B, Sonnet Son, Forti Di Quattro, New Hope Club, Christopher, Siedah Garrett, Now United, and Sting!
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 127 unveils a cathartic mood sampler for their upcoming repackage album 'Favorite'

NCT 127 continues to prepare for the release of their 3rd repackaged album, 'Favorite,' and released a set of 'CLASSIC' individual teasers of three members. On October 16 at midnight KST, the boy group dropped a cathartic mood sampler for their upcoming repackaged album 'Favorite.' In this teaser, the members let out their rebellious side and posed in the colorful light.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TRI.BE Drops Dance Practice For 'WOULD YOU RUN'

"Would You Run" is the title song of the girl group's 'VENI VIDI VICI' first mini-album, and it's an EDM-inspired track about your feelings flying up high. Hyunbin's completely stolen this comeback, she might be the first member to claim an era.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

BOL4 reveals rainy 'Butterfly Effect' mood sampler

BOL4 has revealed a rainy mood sampler for 'Butterfly Effect'. The mood sampler features Ahn Ji Young of BOL4 as she picks up a baseball and sits next to the window as it rains. Her upcoming digital single 'Butterfly Effect' drops on October 26 KST. In other news, Ahn Ji...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

INFINITE's Woohyun reveals track list for 'With' solo mini album

INFINITE's Woohyun has revealed the track list for his 'With' solo mini album. According to the track list below, Woohyun's upcoming mini album includes the songs "With", "Between Cold and Passion", "Lonely Night", "My Diary", "Alone", and "A Song for You". The INFINITE member himself also participated in composing "A Song for You".
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ENHYPEN drops a new concept film in preparation for their first-length album 'Dimension: Dilemma'

ENHYPEN continues the preparation for their first album 'Dimension: Dilemma.'. On October 2 at midnight KST, the boy group dropped a new concept film for their upcoming comeback. Just as the teaser photos released a day ahead, all the members are seen enjoying a day at the beach right before fall comes around completely. ENHYPEN seemed to radiate the warm charisma in the orange sun rays.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

Seventeen unveils the tracklist for their upcoming 9th mini-album 'Attacca'

Seventeen is getting ready for their upcoming 9th mini-album, 'Attacca,' and dropped the tracklist for the album. On October 14 at midnight KST, the popular boy group released the tracklist to their album, revealing the number of tracks that this mini-album would include. The upcoming album will include seven tracks, "To you," "Rock with you," "Crush," "PANG!" "Imperfect love," "I can't run away," and lastly, " 2 MINUS 1," which will only be released as a digital track.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TXT reveals a vibrant set of group concept photos ahead of ‘Chaotic Wonderland’ release

TXT has now revealed a set of group concept photos for their upcoming Japanese EP, ‘Chaotic Wonderland.‘. The boys are in an indoor setting full of rosy, pastel colors. One photo shows them as a rock band with their instruments, the next photo takes on a cozier look with them on the ground with pillows and cushions, and the final photo has them sitting next to each other on the couch. They all look sweet and boyishly charming.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy