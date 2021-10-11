2AM drops the timetable to prepare for their comeback for the first time in seven years
About a month ago, there were reports that the ballad group 2AM is reportedly making a comeback after seven years. According to reports, 2AM has already wrapped up shooting the album jacket for their upcoming full album in late August. The announcement of their comeback excited fans as it would mark 2AM's first comeback in 7 years. Their last album was 'Let's Talk' in 2014, and expectations for their new release are very high.www.allkpop.com
