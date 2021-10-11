Red Wings release Bobby Ryan from professional tryout without contract

Let’s face it — the Red Wings are in a tough spot headed into another season of rebuilding. The organization and fanbase are just now getting a first look at top prospects like Lucas Raymond, Jonatan Berggren (yes, he’s been sidelined but you get my point), among others. Many of these young players are getting their first taste of professional hockey in North America, and while there’s no doubt these players are bursting at the seams with skill, they have a lot of maturing to do. That’s where the importance of veteran leadership comes into play.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO