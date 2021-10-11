Red Wings release Bobby Ryan from professional tryout without contract
DETROIT – Bobby Ryan has been released from this professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings without a contract. Ryan, 34, played 33 games with Detroit this past season under a one-year contract. He notched 7 goals and 7 assists in that time. He scored four of those goals in his first three games with the Red Wings, which is a franchise record. But the right wing’s season ended prematurely due to injury.www.clickondetroit.com
