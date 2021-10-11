CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings release Bobby Ryan from professional tryout without contract

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Bobby Ryan has been released from this professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings without a contract. Ryan, 34, played 33 games with Detroit this past season under a one-year contract. He notched 7 goals and 7 assists in that time. He scored four of those goals in his first three games with the Red Wings, which is a franchise record. But the right wing’s season ended prematurely due to injury.

RED WINGS MAKE DECISION ON PTO FORWARD BOBBY RYAN

The Detroit Red Wings were forced to make a difficult decision on Monday, releasing forward Bobby Ryan from his professional tryout offer (PTO). Ryan, 34, spent the 2020-21 season with the Red Wings and was signed by them this summer to a PTO. Unfortunately, with the team still in the midst of a rebuild, they appear to be going with youth moving forward, making Ryan expendable. Clearly it wasn't an easy move to make, as head coach Jeff Blashill said to media what a good person Ryan is, while also adding that he is a good hockey player and that it was a very tough call.
