We are inside of a month from the 2021 NFL trade deadline. While the Steelers have not indicated they are going to make a trade; they have some options. It’s the Steelers’ nature to not opt for the big trades; as an organization, they like to build through the draft sign free agents as needed to plug gaps they may have in one position or another. And on occasion, if they see a trade they like, and there are benefits for the club, they go for it. Case in point, the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade; no one can doubt that was not a good trade for the Steelers.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO