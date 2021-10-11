Eli Roth Offers Update on 'Borderlands' Movie: 'I Am in the World of Pandora Every Day' (Exclusive)

Free Guy has been one of the most talked-about and beloved movies of 2021, earning nearly $120 million at the box office and landing at number one on many Top 10 lists. Recently, the film's supervising stunt coordinator and second unit director Chris O'Hara sat down with PopCulture.com and talked about what it was like to work on the "wackiest, silliest" movie of the year. "I mean, what you see on the screen was a bunch of adults in the film industry just coming up with the wackiest, silliest stuff we could think of, and trying to put it onscreen," O'Hara said. "There was no real limit to what we could achieve because it was that fictional kind of video game world."

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO