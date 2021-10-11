CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Roth Offers Update on 'Borderlands' Movie: 'I Am in the World of Pandora Every Day' (Exclusive)

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Eli Roth has been hard at work on the upcoming Borderlands movie, and he recently offered an update on the film's status, saying, "I am in the world of Pandora every day, all day." PopCulture.com spoke with Roth over the phone for an exclusive interview about his new Discovery+ series, A Ghost Ruined My Life. During the conversation, he shared that, at the time, he was sitting in "the editing room" where he'd been working on Borderlands.

