CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Star Chuck Liddell Arrested For Domestic Battery

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former UFC superstar Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning on allegations of domestic battery at a home in the upscale community of Hidden Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF1KR_0cNpLOn200

Referee Chuck Liddell during the celebrity boxing match at Showboat Atlantic City on June 11, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Getty Images)

The 51-year-old Liddell was arrested at around 1 a.m. after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 24000 block of Jim Bridger Road on a family disturbance.

When they arrived, deputies learned he had been involved in a “physical altercation” with his wife. Liddell was booked on suspicion of domestic battery, the sheriff’s department said.

Liddell released a statement through a spokesman on Monday saying,

“Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies who responded were professional.  While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation.

“I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.

“This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time.”

According to sheriff’s inmate records, Liddell was being held on $20,000 bail.

Liddell was one of UFC’s biggest fighters in the 2000s.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

UFC lightweight Luis Pena arrested on battery, domestic violence charges in Florida

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena has been arrested for the second time in five months. According to online inmate records, Pena was taken into custody on Saturday in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on charges of battery causing bodily harm and battery domestic violence. He is being held on $1,000 bond at the Broward County Detention Center.
UFC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rapper Tyga arrested in LA; accused of abusing ex-girlfriend

LOS ANGELES - Rapper Tyga, born Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, was arrested Tuesday on a felony domestic violence charge after he turned himself following a dispute at his Hollywood home, police said. Tyga faces the domestic violence charge after he reportedly got "physical" with his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson at his house,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said. Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said. He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed. The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
fightsports.tv

Chuck Liddell Charged With Domestic Violence; Adrien Broner Arrested and Wilder Broke A Finger

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He said he was the victim in the incident. Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested for violating probation. He plead guilty to a 2018 assault charge. Deontay Wilder came out of the Fury III war with a broken finger, marking the second injury to his hand over the last five years. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
COMBAT SPORTS
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Liddell
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
WORLD
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Boxing#Domestic Violence#Combat#Cbsla#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#City News Service
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Witness says Brian Laundrie fought ‘aggressively’ over her cellphone

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie fought “aggressively” over her cellphone during an argument in Utah last month, a new witness has alleged.According to a witness identified as Chris, 22-year-old Ms Petito was said to have asked Mr Laundrie why he had to “be so mean” to her after a fight outside of a store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August. As the New York Post reported on Tuesday night, Chris told investigators that the pair were fighting “aggressively” in front of the store, and that he witnessed 23-year-old Mr Laundrie take Ms Petio’s phone, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Los Angeles

Wealthy Teen Behind the Wheel in Deadly Lamborghini Crash Goes to Court

The family of 32-year-old Monique Munoz was calling for justice outside the Inglewood courthouse where an unidentified teen who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges after a fatal Lamborghini crash in West Los Angeles had a hearing. They say this is an accident. This is straight murder. Richard Cartier, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested After Hostage Standoff In San Jose’s Alum Rock Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest a suspect after a hostage situation in San Jose that started late Monday night. At approximately 11:13 p.m. Monday evening, deputies responded to a disturbance call involving a weapon at a home on the 3000 block of East Hills Drive in unincorporated San Jose. Upon arrival, deputies later determined the disturbance call involved a man with a firearm. Deputies later identified the suspect who barricaded himself inside of the house, and held his elderly father hostage against his will as 38-year-old Balbir Singh. Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
77K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy