UFC Star Chuck Liddell Arrested For Domestic Battery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former UFC superstar Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning on allegations of domestic battery at a home in the upscale community of Hidden Hills.

The 51-year-old Liddell was arrested at around 1 a.m. after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 24000 block of Jim Bridger Road on a family disturbance.

When they arrived, deputies learned he had been involved in a “physical altercation” with his wife. Liddell was booked on suspicion of domestic battery, the sheriff’s department said.

Liddell released a statement through a spokesman on Monday saying,

“Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation. “I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place. “This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time.”

According to sheriff’s inmate records, Liddell was being held on $20,000 bail.

Liddell was one of UFC’s biggest fighters in the 2000s.

