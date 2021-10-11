CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady is a big part of the resurgence in Bucs’ run game

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvcka_0cNpLNuJ00
In addition to a 10-yard touchdown catch, Bucs tailback Giovani Bernard had 21 yards on four carries in Sunday's 45-17 win against the Dolphins. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Partially obscured amid the prominent story lines of the Bucs’ last two triumphs is one blossoming dimension of the offense.

Which is to say, the run game is coming around.

Behind primary tailback Leonard Fournette, the Bucs ran for 120 and 121 yards against the Patriots and Dolphins, respectively, after totaling 169 rushing yards their first three contests. Fournette, whose 92 rushing yards in New England equaled his total from the first three games, added 67 yards — and a 5-yard scoring run — on 12 carries Sunday.

“Our offensive line, their communication is through the roof this year,” receiver Mike Evans said Monday. “They’re playing much better.”

Stands to reason. Seems the run dimension came together at roughly the same time the linemen, tight ends and tailbacks started doing the same with quarterback Tom Brady.

“We’ve been meeting with Tom on Fridays and just with the offense,” second-year right tackle Tristan Wirfs said.

“He’ll put up the runs for the week and we’ll just kind of go through it together because we’ll go out in practice, but we’re all meeting individually. ... So just having a time where we can all be together and know what each other’s doing, I think that’s really beneficial, just making sure everybody’s on the same page.”

Complementing Fournette in Sunday’s 45-17 romp of the Dolphins were Ronald Jones and Giovani Bernard, each of whom had 21 yards (on five and four carries, respectively). The 121 rushing yards were the most the Bucs have posted in a regular-season game since the 210 they amassed (thanks mainly to Jones’ 98-yard scoring run) in a win at Carolina last Nov. 15.

“We just started (meeting with Brady) like, two weeks ago,” Wirfs added.

“I think the past two weeks our running has been better. It’s weird, it can be that small little thing, just making sure the wide receivers know what the o-line’s doing, the running back knows what the o-line’s doing.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Tom Brady Officially Listed On Bucs Injury Report

With a short turnaround before Thursday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has officially been listed on the Buccaneer’s injury report. The leading passer in NFL history was limited in practice on Monday and for the team’s walkthroughs earlier today. Brady’s injury designation stems from...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Tom Brady joins Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre as only QBs in NFL history to beat all 32 teams

Not only did Tom Brady’s return to New England end up living up to the hype, it actually might have exceeded it. In his return to Gillette Stadium, Brady and the Buccaneers edged the Patriots 19-17 in a game that wasn’t decided until Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal missed after bouncing off the left upright with under 60 seconds left to play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Florida College#American Football#Patriots#Tailbacks
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

Antonio Brown’s connection with Tom Brady most likely played a factor in him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Though they haven’t spent a full season together, it sounds like their connection is only getting stronger. During a new episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Tom Brady’s Hand Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had little difficulty beating his longtime Patriots nemesis, the Miami Dolphins, in a 45-17 win. But he apparently emerged from the game with a hand injury. Brady was spotted with his hand in some ice during the game, and did not play on the...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady should recruit ex-teammate Stephon Gilmore to join Bucs

Tom Brady is all about winning, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are desperately thin at corner. Enter Brady’s old teammate, Stephon Gilmore. Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings. In short, he’s got room for three more. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1, but all isn’t well. The Bucs have...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy