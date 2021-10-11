CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by The National Columbus Education Foundation - Positive developments on COVID-19 treatments

By Cate Martel
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Presented by The National Columbus Education Foundation

--> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha--breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Stepping into the batter’s box:

^ This felt like a good opportunity to use this gif of Christian Vasquez’s walk-off homerun last night ;)

Pharmaceutical company Merck says it submitted a request for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve its antiviral pill as a treatment for COVID-19. https://bit.ly/3mLnitI

What to know about the drug: According to Merck’s research, its pill can reduce hospitalization by 50 percent.

If it is authorized for emergency use: The U.S. government has already agreed to buy 1.7 million doses.

When it could be approved: Potentially just a few weeks

Why this is potentially huge news: “Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has referred to molnupiravir as a ‘game changer.’ He predicted last week that the ‘pandemic phase’ of COVID-19 would likely come to an end with the approval of antiviral pills as well as the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12.”

Read Merck’s statement: https://bit.ly/3mMbp7b

And on deck!:

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced this morning that its experimental COVID-19 treatment is effective. https://bit.ly/3Drv2Ij

What to know about the drug: “When compared to a placebo, AstraZeneca's antibody treatment, called AZD7442, reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death by 67 percent, the company said in a press release.”

Read AstraZeneca’s statement: https://bit.ly/3oPSuuE

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 44,340,464

U.S. death toll: 713,359

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 402 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

It’s Monday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Happening today — inviting Uncle Joe and Aunt Jill must add quite a few to the guest list:

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell tweeted that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are attending their nephew’s wedding today.

She tweeted: “The President and the First Lady are attending a small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens. Their nephew, Cuffe Owens, is marrying Meghan O’Toole King.” https://bit.ly/3AumApJ

There’s a tripwire at every corner:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Doubts are clouding the horizon on every topic for President Biden as he nears the one-year anniversary of his election.” https://bit.ly/3atYNeW

His domestic agenda: “On Capitol Hill, the push for the two bills at the heart of his legislative agenda is in peril.”

The economy: “The economy appears broadly on a path to recovery but optimism was shaken by another poor jobs report on Friday. Inflation lurks in the background too.”

And COVID: “And while COVID-19 infections are receding after a surge caused by the delta variant, the dangers of the winter months are looming.”

Biden made some progress last week!: “Last week at least saw progress made on raising the nation’s debt ceiling and avoiding the financial earthquake that would have resulted had the U.S. neared default in mid-October.”

^ Eh, but it was a low bar: “But the temporary fix agreed to between Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) means the fight will be waged all over again in early December.”

DEMOCRATS HAVE SET THEMSELVES UP FOR A CHAOTIC END TO 2021:

“Democrats are entering the home stretch of the year with four big priorities: funding the government, raising the debt ceiling and passing both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping social spending measure.” https://bit.ly/3iQGxRP

So, nothing big or important.

‘BLEAK MIDTERM OUTLOOK SHADOWS BITTER DEMOCRATIC BATTLE:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong and Mike Lillis: https://bit.ly/3au7UMW

IN THE GOP

How are Senate Republicans feeling about Trump potentially running again? ... Not great, tbh.:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans, with a few exceptions, are hoping that former President Trump does not announce his intention to run again for president.” https://bit.ly/3as68vO

Why: “[T]hey’re generally reluctant to see him on the ballot in 2024 at all because of his track record with independent and swing voters.”

And they particularly don’t want Trump to announce a presidential bid before the midterms: They fear it will crush their hopes of winning back the Senate in 2022.

From a GOP senator: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story … He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3as68vO

IN OTHER NEWS

Superman has a boyfriend!:

Via The New York Times’s George Gene Gustines, “The new Superman, Jonathan Kent — who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced Monday.” https://nyti.ms/2YGwEPu

How Superman is changing: “That same-sex relationship is just one of the ways that Jonathan Kent … Jon has combated wildfires caused by climate change, thwarted a high school shooting and protested the deportation of refugees in Metropolis.”

The best part about this is the fact that he brought a single fork:

Ahh hahahahaha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z10Gn_0cNpLM1a00

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3Bx1t7D

This is very relatable. Everyone has that one piece of furniture:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoKQl_0cNpLM1a00

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3DyE2v0

On Friday in the Senate:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7GXc_0cNpLM1a00

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3mFi4Qt

My favorite reaction to the tweet: https://bit.ly/3DtpVr0

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Delaware but returning to the White House later today.

3:25 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves Wilmington, Del., and returns to Washington, D.C.

4:20 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT Tuesday: The Supreme Court hears oral arguments in an abortion-related case. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3052RjR

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Sausage Pizza Day.

Launching today — nothing like killing your taste buds at Burger King:

Burger King is selling Ghost Pepper Nuggets, a chicken nugget with a spicy coating. https://bit.ly/3lxbcp2

OH, AND BURGER KING IS TESTING MEATLESS NUGGETS:

Burger King is testing Impossible Foods’ meatless nuggets at a few locations. https://cnb.cx/3lvlAh1

Where you can find them: Boston, Miami and Des Moines, Iowa.

