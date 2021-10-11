CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

EPA finds evidence for tightening key air quality standard

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoJsM_0cNpLKG800
© istock

As the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reassesses a Trump administration decision not to strengthen a key air quality standard, it says it has found evidence to support tightening it.

In a new draft policy assessment, the agency said that scientific evidence, air quality analyses and the risk assessment for a type of pollution called fine particulate matter can “reasonably be viewed as calling into question the adequacy of the public health protection afforded by the ... standards.”

Particulate matter is the name for types of particles that can be found in the air and includes things such as dust, dirt, soot or smoke. Fine particulate matter, sometimes called PM2.5, refers to especially small particles that can be inhaled and pose health risks when they get into peoples’ lungs.

Exposure to this type of pollution can result in premature death for people with heart or lung disease, as well as heart attacks, worsened asthma and decreased lung function.

The EPA’s new draft report specifically cites the potential for additional deaths under the current standards.

It notes that the fine particulate matter risk assessment says that “the current primary PM2.5 standards could allow a substantial number of PM2.5-associated deaths in the U.S.”

The Trump administration declined to tighten the fine particulate matter standards in December and argued that “the current standard is protective of public health.”

The Obama administration brought the standard up to its current level in 2012.

But a similar agency report from January 2020 also questioned the effectiveness of the 2012 standard.

It said that scientific evidence and air quality analyses “can reasonably be viewed as calling into question the adequacy of the public health protection afforded by the combination of the current ... standards.”

The latest report comes after the EPA said in June that it would reconsider the Trump administration’s decision.

“Available scientific evidence and technical information indicate that the current standards may not be adequate to protect public health and welfare,” it said at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Delay in Naming Head of EPA’s Air Office Triggers Pushback

The official heading up major climate change initiatives at the EPA still hasn’t been nominated for the job, and at least one pivotal lawmaker has started to take notice. Joe Goffman, the acting head of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Air and Radiation, has been at the helm of the agency’s most consequential climate rules, including vehicle emission standards and the phasedown of hydrofluorocarbons.
ENVIRONMENT
Scientific American

Assessing COVID Risk and More with Air Quality Monitors

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have grown more acutely aware of the air we breathe. And along with airborne virus transmission, we have had to worry about smoke plumes from increasingly severe wildfires. Some weather forecasts now routinely include outdoor air quality measures—but most Americans spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. In order to counter airborne health threats at home or in the office, more people are now tracking contaminants with handheld air quality monitors, and the market for such devices is expected to reach $4.6 billion worldwide by 2027.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EPA challenges decision on water cleanup standards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has appealed a lower court ruling that held it improperly failed to revise nearly three-decade-old regulations governing what chemicals are permitted to break down oil slicks in water. In a Thursday court filing, the EPA said it is asking the 9th...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality
cpr.org

Colorado’s top air quality regulator reassigned after state investigation finds potential conflicts of interest

Colorado’s top air regulator has been reassigned to a new position after a state-backed investigation found potential conflicts of interest with a mining company seeking an air pollution permit. Garry Kaufman directed Colorado’s Air Pollution Control Division for the last four years. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department...
COLORADO STATE
psrc.org

Climate and Air Quality Analysis Briefing

The Transportation Policy Board will be briefed on the climate and air quality analyses of the Regional Transportation Plan at its October 14 meeting. The briefing will include the current status of the adopted Four-Part Greenhouse Gas Strategy and cover additional information on other climate related work in progress. In...
TRAFFIC
nbcpalmsprings.com

Oil Slick Not Affecting Air Quality

SANTA ANA (CNS) – Testing conducted along the Orange County coast. following the massive underwater oil leak has not detected any discernable. issues with air quality, health officials said today. According to testing done by the South Coast Air Quality Management. District in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Approval of Montana Water Quality Request Upheld on Appeal

Montana granted variance request for water treatment facilities. The EPA can approve a variance for wastewater treatment facilities in Montana without requiring that the state reach the “highest attainable condition” of a water body or comply with the state’s base water quality standards, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday. The Environmental...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NJ Spotlight

Cost of congestion includes air quality

As New York City moves ahead with the idea of charging drivers more depending on the volume of traffic, much of the opposition in New Jersey has been focused on the cost to commuters. But another cost of high traffic is air quality. Despite improvements in air quality, many New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Senators Grassley, Johnson demand AG Garland provide update on declassification of remaining Russia probe docs

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland provide them with an "immediate update" on former President Trump's January 2021 order to declassify records related to the FBI's original investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election. The outraged senators slam the Justice Department for having made "no apparent progress toward transparency."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

80,000 Green Cards Are About to Disappear From the U.S.

The Biden administration has acknowledged that in the last fiscal year the U.S. failed to issue roughly 80,000 green cards that should have been given to legal immigrant workers. The shortfall adds to a backlog of more than 1 million people waiting to receive employment-based visas. Congress should ensure those green cards are used — and then set about fixing a system that pointlessly burdens skilled immigrants and the businesses that employ them.
IMMIGRATION
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

The White House's Plan to Stop Government Employees From Getting Phished

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The White House has an ambitious plan to greatly reduce the risk of phishing to the U.S. government. Part of that is having agencies phase out the use of SMS and app-based multi-factor authentication, and replace them with phishing-resistant methods such as hardware security keys.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

358K+
Followers
41K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy