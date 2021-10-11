REPORT-WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lost for the season

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It was a simple jet sweep to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 5:47 to go in the first half on the first play of the drive Sunday. As JuJu rounded the corner, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was in perfect position and delivered a big blow. One of those hits where you can hear a gasp in the crowd.

One of the toughest players on the team, Smith-Schuster laid on the ground for a minute.  The pain so severe, JuJu had to go to the hospital.

The Post-Gazette reporting this morning Smith-Schuster will be lost for the season and placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old, Steelers second round pick in 2017, Smith-Schuster signed back for one season at eight million dollars as a bridge year.  The hope is to have a big 2021 and then turn that into a big contract with the salary cap expected to jump significantly.

JuJu has 15 receptions for 129 yards this season, but his value is more than just those numbers.  Smith-Schuster is a leader in the receivers’ room and blocks almost with a Hines Ward intensity.  The numbers not there through four and a half games, but Smith-Schuster has been one of the best in the NFL at third down receptions.

“It’s football at the end of the day,” said receiver Diontae Johnson on Monday.  “Injuries are going to happen.  It’s next man up.  Whoever is behind JuJu will have to step up.  If that’s Ray Ray, he has to step up.”

“Somebody has to step in.  We are not worried about that.  We are going to play for JuJu, no matter what situation he is in.”

Johnson said he talked to Smith-Schuster on Monday and that he was doing from what he understood.  He said they will rally around him and he knows JuJu will be cheering from the sidelines.

“They can make plays, just like the rest of us,” Johnson said of those filling in for Smith-Schuster.  “They are on the 53 for a reason.  Hopefully we just play as a team.”

Cody White

Among the players who will see playing time is Cody White.  Undrafted coming out as a junior from Michigan State, White came off the practice squad and added to the 53-man roster a few days ago.

“Just the way he runs his routes,” Johnson said.  “He’s not the fastest, but he can get open.  He has sure hands.  He can catch everything you throw to him.  Obviously yesterday he had a little drop, he was nervous.”

White is the son of a NFL player and on the practice suad last year.  He’s also spent time with the Chiefs, Broncos and Giants.

“Cody is capable of making plays,” Johnson said.  “He knows the whole offense.  He can play anywhere-tight end, wherever.  He knows it like the back of his hand.  I ask him questions sometimes when I’m unsure about a play.”

“You need a guys like that on your team.  They help you win games.”

