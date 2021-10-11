Canned Beef Being Recalled Over Potential High Lead Contamination

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Butterball is recalling some of its ground turkey products due to possible contamination concerns. The company says small pieces of hard blue plastic may have ended up in some of the products, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The recall affects more than 14-thousand pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ’s and Kroger grocery stores. These are the recalled products: 2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging. 3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO