Canned Beef Being Recalled Over Potential High Lead Contamination

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The seven different kinds of Crider Foods' 12-ounce cans have sell-by dates of October 22, 2022, and March 15, 2023.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Meat#Beef Products#Crider Foods#Fsis#Hargis House#Kroger
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

