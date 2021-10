MONROE, Mich — A 35-year-old Toledo man was arrested Thursday morning in Monroe County after police say he shot at another man during a road rage incident. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 21-year-old Toledo man was driving a blue Dodge north on U.S. 23 just before 10 a.m. when he became involved in a road rage incident with the suspect. He then shot at the 21-year-old with a handgun, authorities said.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO