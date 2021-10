From the start, it was clear Lil Nas X wasn’t going to be a one-hit-wonder. After releasing his record-breaking “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X went from being completely unknown to a worldwide star virtually overnight. However, while many artists would have ridden the dwindling high of sudden success to its inevitable limit, Lil Nas X got to work ensuring his relevance would be long-lasting. After “Old Town Road” stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 unrelenting weeks, Lil Nas X continued to pump out chart-topping singles in a manner perfectly timed to maximize his public relevance. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old masterfully maximized his social media presence to humorously engage with his fans. Between his Tik Tok, Instagram and Twitter, Lil Nas X has earned tens of millions of followers, who he engages with between song releases.

