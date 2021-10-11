CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bhad Bhabie Addresses Comments Accusing Her Of Getting Surgery

By Alex Zidel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Bhad Bhabie, also known by her real name Danielle Bregoli, has been extremely open with her fans about what kind of procedures she'd undergone to change her look over the years. The eighteen-year-old celebrity has been in the public eye for the last half-decade and, because of puberty, she's grown up quite a lot in recent years. However, on her social media pages, people have seemingly forgotten that Bhad Bhabie is still a teenager because they're bullying her and accusing her of getting all kinds of facial reconstructive surgeries, which she has denied.

Trudy nunya
2d ago

she needs brain surgery and a healthy dose of class ....but money can't purchase those things

Bhad Bhabie
