Game Of Thrones Fans Won't Want To Miss These New Iron Anniversary Beers
"Game of Thrones" aired its final episode on May 19, 2019, but that hasn't stopped companies from continuing to produce merchandise for the show, per Cinemablend. Fans of the series can still buy official models of the Iron Throne, customizable branded sherpa blankets, and pint glasses emblazoned with laser-cut dragons and house symbols (via HBO). While you could fill one of these official pint glasses with any old beverage, true fans of the series can now pick up some special "Game of Thrones" alcohol to truly get the full experience.www.mashed.com
