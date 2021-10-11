CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jaylen Brown Tried To Impress Taylor Rooks, Saying He Would Win 6 Championship By The Time He Turned 28: "Dude Also Fighting To Keep His Eyes Up"

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaylen Brown could have a bright future with the Boston Celtics. The young prospect has been in the NBA for just a few years now but has already reached All-Star status with the team. On top of that, his chemistry with Jayson Tatum could allow the Celtics to be a powerhouse in the NBA if they surround them with the right pieces.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart got heated with Celtics teammate for flopping

The art of irony is definitely not lost on Marcus Smart. Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams told reporters on Thursday that Smart had an altercation at practice with teammate Grant Williams. “Grant was flopping and s—,” said Robert, per Jay King of The Athletic. Robert was quick to add...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Taylor Rooks
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown tests positive for COVID-19

The Boston Celtics announced Friday that Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. Brown is asymptomatic and quarantining, per the team's press release. The All-Star swingman has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game vs. the Toronto Raptors as a result. In the Celtics' preseason opener vs. the Orlando Magic,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championships#The Boston Celtics#Bleacher Report
Yardbarker

Gabrielle Union takes shot at Celtics, says Boston started superteam era

Gabrielle Union may have been a Clover in “Bring It On,” but she is no fan of the Boston Celtics. Union, actress and wife of ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, dissed the Celtics this week in an interview on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast (h/t Heat Nation). Union spoke on the Heat’s “Big Three” era of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh and said that it was really Boston that started the whole “superteam” movement in the modern NBA.
NBA
chatsports.com

‘It was surreal’: Jaylen Brown thanked his teammates for attending his store opening

As Jaylen Brown officially opened his “7uice” store in Boston’s Seaport District on Friday, many of his Celtics teammates were there to show their support. Jayson Tatum (plus Deuce), Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Dennis Schröder, Jabari Parker, Aaron Nesmith, Juwan Morgan, Theo Pinson, and Sam Hauser were among the players present, according to Forbes reporter Chris Grenham.
NBA
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Bradley Beal worst-case scenarios, Josh Richardson trade outlook, Robert Williams preseason development

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. B Robb, thanks for your impeccable coverage. My mailbag question: What is a worst, worst-case scenario: Beal is traded to Philly for Ben Simmons, or Beal maintains his commitment with DC, signs supermax. (All this of course assumes that the Celtics are still pursuing Beal or another star at the deadline or next summer). Thanks, Will.
NBA
chatsports.com

Jaylen Brown says he feels "lighter, faster, stronger than ever"

On the eve of the Celtics first preseason game of the 2021-22 season, Jaylen Brown says he's not only fully recovered from his late season wrist surgery, but feels "lighter, faster, stronger than ever." This is great news, since the wrist surgery was never a major deal, especially since it was on his off hand. More concerning was the games he missed and wasn't 100% because of his nagging knee issue.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Who Jaylen Brown Thinks Would Make Great Celtics Captain

The Boston Celtics are looking to bring some tradition back to their group dynamic this year as new head coach Ime Udoka looks to name two team captains heading into the season. There’s a surplus of leadership among this Celtics team this year and there are a few prominent names...
NBA
art19.com

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown talk friendship, plus training camp impressions

The Celtics Talk podcast from NBC Sports Boston is hosted by Insider Chris Forsberg. Guests include players, coaches, management and media members from around the NBA. New episodes drop every week. In an exclusive sit down interview, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown open up about their friendship on and off...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy