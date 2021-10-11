Clay County man with Alzeimer’s reported missing, may have dog with him

Deputies search for missing man Charles McKinley in Clay County. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community to be on the lookout for a missing man with Alzeimer’s disease.

Deputies said Charles McKinley, 80, was last seen driving his dark grey 2016 Kia Sorento just after 11 a.m. Monday in the area of SR-16 and CR-218.

He was last seen wearing a blue Columbia Jacket and khaki pants. CCSO said he also has his dog with him, a brown Boxer.

Charles McKinley's dog (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

McKinley is 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

His vehicle has the Florida tag 3796JB. If you see him, deputies said to dial 911 immediately.

The 2016 Kia Sorento the missing man may be traveling in, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

©2021 Cox Media Group