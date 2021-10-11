Clay County man with Alzeimer’s reported missing, may have dog with him
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community to be on the lookout for a missing man with Alzeimer’s disease.
Deputies said Charles McKinley, 80, was last seen driving his dark grey 2016 Kia Sorento just after 11 a.m. Monday in the area of SR-16 and CR-218.
He was last seen wearing a blue Columbia Jacket and khaki pants. CCSO said he also has his dog with him, a brown Boxer.
McKinley is 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and a mustache.
His vehicle has the Florida tag 3796JB. If you see him, deputies said to dial 911 immediately.
