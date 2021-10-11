Two teenagers killed after shooting leads to car crash in North Carolina, police say

Two teenagers were killed in a shooting that ended in a car crash in North Carolina Saturday, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m. and found 19-year-old Joshua Reddick and 18-year-old Devon Hargrove with life-threatening gunshot wounds after their car crashed on Gillespie Street near Owen Drive, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. That is alongside the Crown Complex coliseum and arena.