The state agency approved the proposal with conditions, though a contested hearing could be requested.The Oregon Health Authority has issued a decision that could soon become final to approve the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Wilsonville. However, a contested hearing could be requested and that process could lead to the decision's reversal or alteration. And even if the decision is approved, it remains to be seen whether the applicant, Universal Health Services, will want to move forward under the conditions outlined. After issuing a draft recommendation and then holding a public hearing during which Universal Health strongly opposed many...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO