MADRID — Chateaugay boys soccer’s late push at a comeback against Madrid-Waddington came up short on Monday. The Bulldogs on the road lost to the Yellowjackets, 4-3, after Madrid-Waddington responded to an early 1-0 Chateaugay lead with four unanswered goals. The Bulldogs out of halfime scored two goals in the contest’s latter 40 minutes, but could not tie the game before the final horn. Lucas Monette, who finished with two goals and one assist, got Chateaugay on the board first, by finding the net at the 14th minute off a helper from goalkeeper Owen Rockhill. Rockhill finished the contest with one assist and four saves.

CHATEAUGAY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO