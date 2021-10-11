CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

‘I think there’s life out there’: powerful radio antenna used for first time to find exoplanets

By Tory Shepherd
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pw80H_0cNpHrnv00
Image taken with Low-Frequency Array (Lofar). Australian scientists are part of team to use Lofar to discover radio signals that indicate exoplanets.

New techniques for spotting previously hidden planets could reveal whether there is life out there – or not.

Australian scientists are part of a team that has for the first time used a radio antenna to find exoplanets, which means planets beyond our solar system.

Using the world’s most powerful antenna – the Low Frequency Array in the Netherlands (Lofar) – the team has discovered radio signals from 19 distant red dwarf stars.

Four of them are emitting signals that indicate that planets are orbiting them.

University of Queensland astrophysicist Dr Benjamin Pope says the finding opens up “radically new opportunities” to study exoplanets, which may be habitable.

The research was published on Tuesday in Nature Astronomy, at the same time as a second paper Pope has authored which confirmed the data using an optical telescope.

Pope said it was staff at Australia’s scientific research agency, the CSIRO, who first started studying the sky with military radars during the second world war. Then CSIRO developed the Parkes Observatory – known as The Dish.

Lofar is a prototype or “pathfinder” that is part of the development of the Square Kilometre Array, which will be the world’s largest telescope, based in Western Australia and South Africa. “Lofar’s a mini version of what we can expect in WA in five to 10 years,” Pope said.

The team studies space using radio signals and importantly worked out how to screen out other objects such as black holes and neutron stars to focus on red dwarfs, using the same technology that gives us polarised sunglasses.

Lead author Joseph Callingham said the team is confident the signals come from a magnetic connection between the stars and unseen orbiting planets.

“It’s a spectacle that has attracted our attention from light years away,” he said.

Pope said further study is needed, but that “the evidence rules out all the other possibilities other than that it is a star interacting with a planet”.

“We now have a new window on the sky thanks to the power of Lofar and techniques like putting on the polarised sunnies. This opens up a realm of possibilities for the future,” he said.

So far with Lofar, they have only looked at a fraction of the sky. Once the SKA comes online “we’ll find hundreds and hundreds of these things”, Pope said.

And the thing about red dwarves is that planets which orbit them often have Earth-like temperatures.

“So we’re looking for habitable planets as potential abodes for life. It’s not about finding Planet B for us to move to. It’s about finding whether there is life elsewhere in the universe. This would be a profound discovery,” he said.

Pope, who researches exoplanets, said it was likely that many planets orbiting red dwarves were pleasantly balmy but scoured by radiation, rendering them uninhabitable.

But some could be in the so-called Goldilocks zone.

As for his own opinion, he doesn’t think we are alone in the universe but is careful to distinguish between the search for extraterrestrial intelligence and the search for evidence of any sort of biological signature.

“I do think there’s life out there. I wouldn’t be doing this job if I didn’t think there was some realistic prospect of that,” he said, adding that he thinks we’ll have an answer within our lifetimes – either way.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Evidence Indicates There’s Another Planet the Size of Mars in Our Solar System

Our solar system has more surprises in store. The eight official planets aren't the only ones that survived the formation of our solar system, and the Earth might have another sister planet lurking somewhere in interstellar space, in a "third zone" of the solar system, according to a recent paper published in the journal Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Exoplanets#Australian#The Low Frequency Array#Nature Astronomy#Csiro#The Dish#Wa
Outsider.com

Megacomet 12 Times the Size of Mount Everest Is Hurtling Towards Earth

A megacomet that’s about 12 times the size of Mount Everest is whizzing toward Earth, and astronomers say it’s a window into the past. Two astronomers at the University of Pennsylvania first discovered the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet. And they’ve put out a paper summarizing what they know about the comet so far from sightings this summer, plus seven years of data collection.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
South Africa
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Planets
fox5dc.com

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth; could cause power fluctuations, auroras

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

Moore’s Law– Homo Sapiens May be the Milky Way’s First Intelligent Civilization

As life has evolved its complexity has increased exponentially, just like Moore’s law, which states that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years. The regression suggests that if life takes 10 billion years to evolve to the level of complexity associated with homo sapiens, then we may be among the first, if not the first, intelligent civilization in the Milky Way, negating Drake’s Equation.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Watch: Something strange is happening to Jupiter’s Red Spot

For more than 150 years, when humans have looked at Jupiter, they’ve seen a raging vortex larger than the Earth itself swirling with layers of wind and gas. The Great Red Spot is a high-pressure storm that has been brewing on Jupiter for hundreds of years, and a team of scientists recently discovered that not only does the storm live on, but its winds are also actually picking up speed.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Eerie Discovery of 2 'Identical' Galaxies in Deep Space Is Finally Explained

Galaxies are a bit like fingerprints, or snowflakes. There are many of them out there, and they can have a lot of characteristics in common, but no two are exactly alike. So, back in 2013, when two galaxies were spotted side-by-side in the distant reaches of the Universe, and which looked to be startlingly similar, astronomers were flummoxed. Now, they've finally solved the mystery of these strange "identical objects" – and the answer could have implications for understanding dark matter. The object, now named Hamilton's Object, was discovered by astronomer Timothy Hamilton of Shawnee State University by accident, in data obtained by the...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Images Confirm Jezero Crater Is an Ancient Martian Lake

The findings include signs of flash flooding that carried huge boulders downstream into the lakebed. The first scientific analysis of images taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover has now confirmed that Mars’ Jezero crater — which today is a dry, wind-eroded depression — was once a quiet lake, fed steadily by a small river some 3.7 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A 'Black Hole Laser' Could Finally Shine a Light on Elusive Hawking Radiation

Scientists are getting closer to being able to spot Hawking radiation – that elusive thermal radiation thought to be produced by a black hole's event horizon. Just understanding the concept of this radiation is tricky though, let alone finding it. A new proposal suggests creating a special kind of quantum circuit to act as a 'black hole laser', essentially simulating some of the properties of a black hole. As with previous studies, the idea is that experts can observe and study Hawking radiation without actually having to look at any real black holes. The basic principle is relatively straightforward. Black holes are objects...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Hubble Captures Mesmerizing Detail of Two Galaxies on a Collision Course

Around 100 million light-years away, two galaxies are giving astronomers a sneak preview of the fate of the Milky Way. So close that they are categorized under a single name, Arp 91, the spiral galaxies NGC 5953 and NGC 5954 are in the process of merging, with material from the latter extending towards and into the former. Details of this merger are visible in a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Gradually, the two galaxies will join together, becoming one big elliptical galaxy, according to our models of these colossal cosmic interactions. That's how we expect the Milky Way to end...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy