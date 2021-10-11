CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To The Rescue! is a dog shelter management sim on PC next month & Nintendo Switch in 2022

By Ben Borthwick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Little Rock Games and publisher Freedom games have announced a release date for dog shelter management sim To The Rescue! on PC. You’ll be taking charge of an animal shelter and helping find stray dogs new forever homes. You’ll have to take care of the needs of the dogs, of course, including belly rubs, playing fetch and grooming them. But you’ll also have to make sure the shelter is running smoothly too. To that end, expect to maintain and upgrade facilities, all while keeping to budget.

