Ben Stiller Reunites With UTA

Emmy- and DGA award-winning actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Stiller was represented by the agency earlier in his career and returns from WME.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer has earned nearly $3 billion at the box office thanks to major feature franchises such as “Meet the Parents” and “Night at the Museum,” the animated “Madagascar” films, plus hit comedies like “Zoolander,” “There’s Something About Mary” and “Tropic Thunder,” which he starred in, directed, co-wrote, and produced under his production company, Red Hour . Stiller has also starred in critically acclaimed arthouse hits such as “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Flirting With Disaster,” Noah Baumbach’s “Greenberg,” “While We’re Young” and “The Meyerowitz Stories.”

UTA will also rep Stiller’s Red Hour production banner, which he launched in 1998. The company has produced a wide range of film and television projects with major studios and networks including Netflix, Disney, Apple, Amazon, NBC and YouTube. Other Red Hour projects include include “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” in which he directed and starred, and “Escape at Dannemora,” the critically-acclaimed Showtime limited series that Stiller directed and produced in full. Based on the infamous 2015 true crime story, “Escape at Dannemora” garnered 12 Emmy nominations, including outstanding limited series, and won a DGA Award for Stiller’s directing.

The company also produced the Netflix coming-of-age comedy “Alex Strangelove”; the Emmy-nominated digital series “Burning Love”; the R-rated Netflix movie “The Package”; 20th Century Fox’s “Why Him?”; Netflix’s “The Polka King,” starring Jack Black; and The CW’s drama series, “In The Dark,” which is now in its third season.

Stiller is currently in post-production on the Apple TV Plus workplace thriller “Severance,” a drama series he directs and executive produces that stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, and Michael Chernus. The series, created by Dan Erickson, takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a “severance procedure,” which separates work and out-of-work memories.

Other film projects include the independent romantic comedy “Plus One,” the ensemble comedy “Friendsgiving,” and the punk rock indie comedy “Dinner in America”. Additional announced television projects include “Home” for NBC, which Stiller will direct and executive produce; “The Sidelines,” a single-camera half-hour comedy which he will executive produce; and “High Desert” for Apple TV Plus, also starring Arquette, which he is executive producing.

Stiller also has several announced projects currently in development. He is attached to direct and produce “Bag Man,” based on Rachel Maddow’s Peabody Award-winning podcast, which is now in development at Focus Features. He’s also attached to direct and produce “London,” based on a short story by Jo Nesbo and set to star Oscar Isaac, with screenwriter Eric Roth attached.

Stiller will continue to be represented by ID-PR and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.