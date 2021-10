MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – From Oktoberfest and Latin heritage to 5Ks and DIY workshops, check out these special events happening this weekend in the Lowcountry. The Avondale 5K Walk + Run for Special Kids is returning on October 9th. Proceeds from the race go towards the Charles Webb Center non-profit that serves children ages six weeks to 10 years old who have developmental mental disabilities and special needs. Runners in this race will journey through the pleasant streets of the Avondale neighborhood in West Ashley. Following the race will be an after-party at the Triangle Char and Bar with music, all-inclusive food, and drinks. If you missed online registration, you can register during packet pick-up the day before at 4 p.m., or the morning of the race at 7 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m.

