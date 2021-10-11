CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals What Happened With Back Injury

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. He later revealed what caused him to leave the game with a back injury. Speaking to the media, Elliott said that falling on the pylon is what messed up...

