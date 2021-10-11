CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The 15 Best Nail Stickers for Your Most Creative Manicure Yet

By Tiffany Dodson
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNail stickers are fun, versatile toppers that can serve as a great entry point to bolder, more elaborate nail designs—even if you’re not a typical nail art enthusiast. And not only are nail stickers super simple to use—just peel, stick, and cover with a top coat—but for days when a full manicure isn’t in the cards, they add a little something extra to clean, natural nails. From culty brands like MAC and Olive & June to unique finds at retailers like Etsy, there are a number of excellent sticker options available to suit your style and preference. To shake up your tried-and-true manicure, read on for 15 artistic nail sticker picks that take less than five minutes to apply.

