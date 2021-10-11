CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston police investigate body found in Sims Bayou

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Police are investigating a body found in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston Monday morning.

The call came in from the 8200 block of N. Bayou Drive at about 10:40 a.m.

It's not immediately available how the discovery was made, but the location is next to Glenbrook Park, and the Sims Bayou Hiking and Biking Trail.

No details are yet made public on the person found, or the circumstances around the death. Police are continuing to investigate.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

