AT&T SportsNet has announced a partnership with fuboTV to stream Utah Jazz games

Utah Jazz games aren’t as easy to watch as they once were. As the Jazz enter the final year of a TV deal with AT&T SportsNet to broadcast Jazz games — a 12-year, $240 million deal originally signed in 2009 that the team chose to extend during the pandemic prior to last season — cord-cutting is more popular than ever before. This season, some TV providers are also participating in further “cord-cutting” too, making it so that the AT&T SportsNet channel isn’t in some packages.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO