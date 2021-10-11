AT&T SportsNet has announced a partnership with fuboTV to stream Utah Jazz games
AT&T Sportsnet has announced a carriage agreement today with fuboTV that AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will stream on the fuboTV platform in the coming days. This means that Jazz fans get another choice to stream AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain outside of the DirecTV option. According to AT&T Sportsnet, you can find more information here. Although when you go to that link it doesn’t look like fuboTV has been added yet.www.slcdunk.com
Comments / 0