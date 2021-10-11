CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Buffalo Bills Stadium Location Studies, Sabres Finish the preseason strong, and UB Links

By Tim Riordan
ubbullrun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems as though Amherst, which was always a long shot, is pretty much completely out of the running as a new location. It’s down to Orchard Park and “South Park”. South Park is the avenue where they are talking about placing the stadium if it goes inside the city proper. The county leadership is asking for 90 days to review any site studies about the stadium before any action is taken, and demanding time for public input.

www.ubbullrun.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Sabres#American Football#Sabres Finish#Ub#Buffalorumblings#Non Sports#School
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
Hot 99.1

Former Buffalo Sabres’ Goalie Calls Out Drug Abuse by NHL Teams

In the professional sports world, we very rarely get unfiltered, honest opinions from athletes. Think back to the most memorable press conferences of athletes and coaches. From Allen Iverson's "practice" tirade, to Jim Mora's repeated question of "playoffs?" to the media, there have been some moments of true honesty and emotion over the years. That being said, those moments are so memorable because they happen so rarely.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

List of Every Buffalo Sabres Owners Throughout History

The Sabres are 52 years old, which means that there are a ton of Western New Yorkers who know every little detail about the Buffalo Sabres and their history and there is another group of people who don't know the journey the Sabres organization took to get where it is today.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Buffalo Sabres Top 25 Under 25: #7 Arttu Ruotsalainen

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Die By The Blade community. It was a combination of six staff writers and over 485 fans that ranked players under the age of 25 as of August 10, 2021. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production to rank each player.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Bills Destroy The Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium

After a disappointing week 1 loss at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills have now found their groove. The Bills absolutely dominated the Houston Texans, winning by a score of 40-0. The Bills and Texans had to deal with extremely wet conditions at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park...
NFL
newstalkflorida.com

The Buffalo Bills Ownership And New York State Are Looking For A Site To Build A Stadium

The bargaining continues. New York State officials may be looking at some sites in Buffalo in the quest to build a stadium for the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills franchise. The team plays in Orchard Park, New York and there was some thought that the team owners and New York State would construct a new facility next to the old football stadium because building in Orchard Park was less expensive than in Buffalo. Initially, the Bills ownership was going to ask New York State taxpayers to pick up a large portion of the estimated $1.4 billion cost to build a 60-thousand seat facility in Orchard Park. The negotiations between the franchise owners, New York State and Erie County officials have started. There is a new governor, Kathy Hochul, at the bargaining table, and New York State finances have to be considered. Hochul is running for governor in 2022 and the Bills stadium might become a campaign issue. Buffalo is a small regional market that includes Rochester, Syracuse and parts of southern Ontario including Toronto and Hamilton.
NFL
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Buffalo Bills stadium: NY taking second look at site near downtown Buffalo

ALBANY – A consultant hired by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is taking a second look at property on the edge of downtown Buffalo as a potential new home for the Buffalo Bills football team. The Pegula family, which owns the Bills, is seeking public funding to help build...
NFL
2 On Your Side

When could the public see the results of the state's study surrounding the Buffalo Bills' new stadium?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On September 22, during an event at the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston, Governor Kathy Hochul said this when asked about negotiations with Pegula Sports and Entertainment for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, "We are waiting for the results of a study that's been underway for a number of months now," Hochul said. "And I think that will come out in the next couple of weeks. We're studying all the options. I'm thinking about this constantly, I'm talking to people behind the scenes just to get together information."
NFL
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Why a Dome Stadium Will Likely Never Happen For The Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 and are preparing for a huge Sunday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, in what is a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game. The Bills are coming off a 40-0 win over the Houston Texans in what as yet another impressive showing from the Bills defense, while the offense played well but left points on the board settling for field goals.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 10/4: Bills blank Texans

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) thoroughly dominated the Houston Texans (1-3) en route to a 40-0 victory on a rainy Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links recaps the good (how about that suffocating defense, the tenacious pass rush, the ground game, and Tyler Bass!) and the bad (red zone offense, Josh Allen’s first pass of the day, Matt Milano leaving with a hamstring injury) from Buffalo’s second shutout victory in the last three weeks.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy