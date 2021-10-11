Buffalo Bills Stadium Location Studies, Sabres Finish the preseason strong, and UB Links
It seems as though Amherst, which was always a long shot, is pretty much completely out of the running as a new location. It’s down to Orchard Park and “South Park”. South Park is the avenue where they are talking about placing the stadium if it goes inside the city proper. The county leadership is asking for 90 days to review any site studies about the stadium before any action is taken, and demanding time for public input.www.ubbullrun.com
Comments / 0