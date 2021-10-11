Buffalo Bills Stadium Location Studies, Sabres Finish the preseason strong, and UB Links

The bargaining continues. New York State officials may be looking at some sites in Buffalo in the quest to build a stadium for the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills franchise. The team plays in Orchard Park, New York and there was some thought that the team owners and New York State would construct a new facility next to the old football stadium because building in Orchard Park was less expensive than in Buffalo. Initially, the Bills ownership was going to ask New York State taxpayers to pick up a large portion of the estimated $1.4 billion cost to build a 60-thousand seat facility in Orchard Park. The negotiations between the franchise owners, New York State and Erie County officials have started. There is a new governor, Kathy Hochul, at the bargaining table, and New York State finances have to be considered. Hochul is running for governor in 2022 and the Bills stadium might become a campaign issue. Buffalo is a small regional market that includes Rochester, Syracuse and parts of southern Ontario including Toronto and Hamilton.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO